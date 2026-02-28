Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Loop Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,708.50. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 157,100 shares of company stock worth $4,624,815 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded ENPH to Buy, citing improving demand and clearer margin visibility — a catalyst for potential upward re-rating if execution and bookings continue to improve. Enphase raised to Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded ENPH to Buy, citing improving demand and clearer margin visibility — a catalyst for potential upward re-rating if execution and bookings continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined ~15.6% in February (from ~25.9M to ~21.8M shares), reducing one source of downside pressure and lowering the immediate short‑squeeze risk; about 17.2% of float remained sold short. No direct link

Short interest declined ~15.6% in February (from ~25.9M to ~21.8M shares), reducing one source of downside pressure and lowering the immediate short‑squeeze risk; about 17.2% of float remained sold short. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market comparisons are drawing attention to ENPH versus peers (e.g., First Solar) as both ramp capacity and shipments — useful for thematic demand perspective but not an immediate stock catalyst. First Solar vs. Enphase Energy

Analyst/market comparisons are drawing attention to ENPH versus peers (e.g., First Solar) as both ramp capacity and shipments — useful for thematic demand perspective but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz filed a securities class action against Enphase and certain officers (alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a)), creating legal risk, potential damages, and investor uncertainty — a direct negative for near‑term sentiment and valuation. Pomerantz files class action

Pomerantz filed a securities class action against Enphase and certain officers (alleging violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a)), creating legal risk, potential damages, and investor uncertainty — a direct negative for near‑term sentiment and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, Rosen, Bronstein, Portnoy, Bernstein Liebhard and others) are actively soliciting lead‑plaintiff applicants and reminding investors of an April 20, 2026 deadline — amplifying the publicity and potential settlement/defense costs that can weigh on the stock. Robbins Geller investor deadline

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

