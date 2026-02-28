iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,886 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 29th total of 75,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,193 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.56. 64,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

