Accent Group Limited (AX1) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG. The company was formerly known as RCG Corporation Limited and changed its name to Accent Group Limited in November 2017.

