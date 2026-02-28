Accent Group Limited (AX1) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 279.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Accent Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Accent Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Accent Group
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.