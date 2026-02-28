Short Interest in Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Drops By 42.8%

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,484 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the January 29th total of 77,754 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 492,033 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCMLY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holcim from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Holcim from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Holcim from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.80.

OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 113,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Holcim has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Holcim is a global building materials and solutions company headquartered in Switzerland that produces and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt and a range of prefabricated and construction-related products and services. Its offerings are aimed at construction and infrastructure markets, serving contractors, developers, municipalities and industrial customers with materials for residential, commercial and civil engineering projects.

The company traces its modern form to the 2015 combination of Swiss cement maker Holcim and France’s Lafarge, which created one of the world’s largest building-materials groups; the combined enterprise later simplified its name to Holcim.

