Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

TSE BRE traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company’s brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

