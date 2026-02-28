Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
TSE BRE traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.95. The stock has a market cap of C$136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.