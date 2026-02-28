Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.58. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $3.5950, with a volume of 1,118,615 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 70.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 51,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $190,446.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 106,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,401.50. The trade was a 93.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,336,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 178,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,173,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $910.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

