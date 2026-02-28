Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 526.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Saferoads Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64.
Saferoads Company Profile
