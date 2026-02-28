Monash IVF Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MVF)

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 173.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Monash IVF Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.87 million, a PE ratio of -68.84, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monash IVF Group news, insider Catherine (Cathy) Aston sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.72, for a total value of A$53,925.00. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monash IVF Group

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnostic obstetric, gynecological ultrasound, and fertility treatment services. It also provides tertiary level prenatal diagnostic, and IVF treatment services. Monash IVF Group Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Cremorne, Australia.

