Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. 1,686,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,298. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,580. This represents a 86.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,762. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

