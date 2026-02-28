Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 4.1%
Key Headlines Impacting Sunstone Hotel Investors
Here are the key news stories impacting Sunstone Hotel Investors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS/FFO and revenue came in ahead of consensus, showing year‑over‑year revenue growth. Beats reduce near‑term earnings risk and validate recent operating trends. Zacks: SHO Surpasses Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and buyback authorization — Sunstone said it returned over $170M to common holders in 2025 and reinstated a $500M repurchase authorization, supporting capital‑allocation upside for investors. PR Newswire: Sunstone 4Q/Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance — management provided 2026 EPS guidance of $0.810–$0.940 (above older consensus figures), and outlined RevPAR and FFO growth targets while saying capital deployment will remain disciplined. That upward guidance should support valuation if targets are met. Seeking Alpha: Sunstone Outlines 2026 Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color — management emphasized strong RevPAR recovery and operational performance but noted ongoing diligence on capital allocation and market conditions; read the full call for nuance on regional performance and assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was negative — shares fell despite the beat and guidance; headlines noted the sell‑off, suggesting investors may have expected a stronger outlook, quicker execution on buybacks/dividends, or were taking profits after a run. Kalkine Media: Shares Fall After EPS Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying margin/ROE remain modest — reported net margin (~1.9%) and ROE (~1.0%) are low, which could cap valuation multiple until returns on invested capital sustainably improve. SFGate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,784,000 after purchasing an additional 571,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,753,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,653,000 after buying an additional 513,641 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 2,495,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.
As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.
