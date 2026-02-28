Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.810-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 3,069,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,784,000 after purchasing an additional 571,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,753,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,653,000 after buying an additional 513,641 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after buying an additional 2,495,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

