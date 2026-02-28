CICC Research Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by CICC Research from $228.00 to $240.60 in a research note released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.
NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.86.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance: NVDA topped estimates and guided to about $78B for the next quarter, reinforcing very strong AI demand and pushing many analysts to lift long‑term forecasts. Nvidia’s forecast points to accelerating growth, as Vera Rubin starts hitting market
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter, signaling continued analyst confidence in NVDA’s secular AI position. Analyst price target and rating updates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ecosystem wins — OpenAI round and partnerships: NVDA was named among corporate backers in a massive OpenAI funding round, which supports continued demand for Nvidia compute. OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank
- Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: Nvidia has secured limited export licenses but says it has not yet generated meaningful China revenue, leaving a material market risk unresolved. Nvidia still hasn’t sold its U.S.-approved China AI chips — and it’s worried local AI rivals could take over
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply constraints in gaming GPUs: Management warned gaming‑chip shortages may persist into year‑end, a reminder that parts of the business face production/timing risks even as data center demand booms. Nvidia expects gaming chips shortage to last until year-end
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” and sky‑high expectations: Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because results had been largely priced in and the market is sensitive to any sign growth could decelerate; several outlets noted investors were “left wanting more.” Nvidia earnings showcase a harsh reality for AI stocks: Investors are getting harder and harder to please
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market‑wide forces: A hot Producer Price Index and rotation out of mega‑cap tech pressured the Nasdaq and amplified NVDA’s pullback even though the company’s fundamentals remain strong. US Equity Indexes Fall This Week as Nvidia’s Blowout Quarterly Results Fail to Stem Broadening Market Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened competition and long‑term risk debates: Coverage flagged growing competition (custom silicon from hyperscalers, AMD, Broadcom, Google) and investor concerns about sustainability of hyperscaler capex — these narratives amplify volatility around NVDA. Nvidia’s stock wrapping up tough week as Wall Street focuses more on competition than growth
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
