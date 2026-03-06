Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target at $188.30

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,671. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,950,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,237,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,674,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $390,267,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $297,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

