Brokerages Set Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) PT at $222.21

Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.2105.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $226.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average of $191.64. Hershey has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $239.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.452 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 133.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.66, for a total transaction of $329,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,901.54. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,008.52. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1,537.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

See Also

