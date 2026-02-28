Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,807 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 29th total of 30,993 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bon Natural Life Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:BON traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 26,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bon Natural Life has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $73.75.
Bon Natural Life Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bon Natural Life
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.