Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,807 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the January 29th total of 30,993 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BON traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 26,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bon Natural Life has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

