Mizuho Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $245.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $251.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Expedia Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping sparked a relief rally that lifted travel platforms including Booking and Expedia, driving buying interest in EXPE. OpenAI/ChatGPT shopping report

Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping sparked a relief rally that lifted travel platforms including Booking and Expedia, driving buying interest in EXPE. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume — about 9,228 calls (~+46% vs. normal) — indicates short-term bullish bets and likely added buying pressure on the stock.

Unusually large call-option volume — about 9,228 calls (~+46% vs. normal) — indicates short-term bullish bets and likely added buying pressure on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: EXPE beat Q4 EPS and revenue expectations (Feb. 12), showing margin improvement and strong ROE, which underpins investor confidence in upside.

Recent fundamentals remain supportive: EXPE beat Q4 EPS and revenue expectations (Feb. 12), showing margin improvement and strong ROE, which underpins investor confidence in upside. Positive Sentiment: Product and demand initiatives: Expedia partnered with PredictHQ to forecast sports-tourism demand and management says the company has “radically changed direction,” signaling execution on growth/monetization initiatives. CFO interview PredictHQ partnership

Product and demand initiatives: Expedia partnered with PredictHQ to forecast sports-tourism demand and management says the company has “radically changed direction,” signaling execution on growth/monetization initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the briefing appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change and 0.0 days-to-cover) — no clear signal on incremental short-squeeze risk from that entry.

Short-interest data in the briefing appears anomalous (reported as 0 shares / NaN change and 0.0 days-to-cover) — no clear signal on incremental short-squeeze risk from that entry. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target on EXPE to $245 while keeping a Neutral rating — a downward PT revision can pressure sentiment despite the rating remaining neutral. Mizuho price-target note

Mizuho trimmed its price target on EXPE to $245 while keeping a Neutral rating — a downward PT revision can pressure sentiment despite the rating remaining neutral. Negative Sentiment: An insider (Robert J. Dzielak) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.8M) on March 4; insider selling is often viewed negatively by investors even if it can be routine. Insider sale filing

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.