Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 175,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 159.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 458,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 208,850 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $391.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04). Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $512.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

