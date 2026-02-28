BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Guggenheim

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BeOne Medicines from $417.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $394.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.25.

ONC traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.99. 364,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,166. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.81 and its 200 day moving average is $330.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 0.52. BeOne Medicines has a 52 week low of $196.45 and a 52 week high of $385.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, research analysts expect that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total transaction of $580,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $7,380,639.03. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,656 shares of company stock worth $31,567,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG International AG bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets — Truist boosted its target to $412 (buy), implying ~30% upside from the cited reference price. Benzinga

Analysts raised price targets — Truist boosted its target to $412 (buy), implying ~30% upside from the cited reference price. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its target to $410 (buy), signaling similar upside (~29%). Benzinga

Guggenheim raised its target to $410 (buy), signaling similar upside (~29%). Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $405 and kept an overweight rating, another vote of confidence from sell‑side analysts. Benzinga

Barclays raised its target to $405 and kept an overweight rating, another vote of confidence from sell‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue beat — Q4 revenue was $1.50B vs. consensus ~$1.45B, showing top‑line strength even as other metrics disappointed. Earnings Presentation

Revenue beat — Q4 revenue was $1.50B vs. consensus ~$1.45B, showing top‑line strength even as other metrics disappointed. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage writeups and Q4 metric breakdowns are available (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) for investors wanting full detail on margins, ROE and segment performance. Zacks Analysis Yahoo

Analyst/coverage writeups and Q4 metric breakdowns are available (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) for investors wanting full detail on margins, ROE and segment performance. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — likely data reporting issues rather than a meaningful change in short activity.

Reported short‑interest data in the feed shows zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover ratio — likely data reporting issues rather than a meaningful change in short activity. Negative Sentiment: Large EPS miss — Q4 EPS of $0.58 missed consensus ~$1.60 by ~$1.02, a key negative that pressured sentiment despite revenue strength. (See Q4 results commentary.)

Large EPS miss — Q4 EPS of $0.58 missed consensus ~$1.60 by ~$1.02, a key negative that pressured sentiment despite revenue strength. (See Q4 results commentary.) Negative Sentiment: Disappointing FY2026 guidance — company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.2–6.4B vs. consensus ~6.5B, which the market viewed as conservative and has weighed on the stock. Investing.com

Disappointing FY2026 guidance — company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.2–6.4B vs. consensus ~6.5B, which the market viewed as conservative and has weighed on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage/articles highlight the post‑earnings selloff and investor reassessment after the EPS miss and guidance gap. YicaiGlobal

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

