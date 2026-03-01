Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,309 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 29th total of 60,657 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Galaxy Payroll Group Price Performance

Shares of Galaxy Payroll Group stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. Galaxy Payroll Group has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Get Galaxy Payroll Group alerts:

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galaxy Payroll Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLXG

About Galaxy Payroll Group

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Payroll Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GLXG) is a provider of payroll and human capital management services designed for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Utilizing a combination of proprietary technology and dedicated payroll professionals, the company delivers solutions aimed at streamlining payroll operations, mitigating compliance risk and reducing administrative workload for its clients.

The company’s service offerings encompass cloud-based payroll processing, automated tax filing and reporting, garnishment administration, and comprehensive compliance management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Payroll Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Payroll Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.