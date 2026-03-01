Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ) Short Interest Update

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NYSEARCA:NUKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,910 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 29th total of 100,760 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUKZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 346.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF by 3,571.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUKZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 126,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.85. Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $75.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.578 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Nuclear Renaissance index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of stocks of companies from around the world that are operating within the nuclear fuel and energy industry. NUKZ was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

