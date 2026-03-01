Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Decreases By 48.7%

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,325 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 29th total of 63,046 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 434,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FREL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 380,393 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 113,386 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,087,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 966,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 434,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

