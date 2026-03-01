KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,527 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 29th total of 2,847 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000.

Get KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KVLE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

About KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.6837 dividend. This is an increase from KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system. KVLE was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.