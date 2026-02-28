Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 3,353,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,494. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnite has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $258,348.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 388,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,661,100. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 231,213 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Magnite by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized strong CTV growth and strategic shifts on the Q4 earnings call, which investors view as a structural tailwind for ad-platform monetization. Earnings Highlights

Management emphasized strong CTV growth and strategic shifts on the Q4 earnings call, which investors view as a structural tailwind for ad-platform monetization. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $39 price target (very large implied upside), signaling continued conviction from some buy‑side analysts. Rosenblatt Note

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $39 price target (very large implied upside), signaling continued conviction from some buy‑side analysts. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark trimmed its target modestly to $30 but kept a “buy” rating, leaving a sizable upside case relative to the current price. Benchmark Note

Benchmark trimmed its target modestly to $30 but kept a “buy” rating, leaving a sizable upside case relative to the current price. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings transcript and the investor presentation are available for deeper read‑throughs of product commentary, sales cadence, and margin details. These materials will matter for forward modeling but are informational rather than market-moving by themselves. Earnings Transcript Presentation

The full Q4 earnings transcript and the investor presentation are available for deeper read‑throughs of product commentary, sales cadence, and margin details. These materials will matter for forward modeling but are informational rather than market-moving by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Magnite missed Q4 revenue estimates, raising near-term growth concerns and pressuring valuation assumptions. Revenue Miss

Magnite missed Q4 revenue estimates, raising near-term growth concerns and pressuring valuation assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Management reduced guidance: Q1 revenue set at $157.0M–$161.0M (vs. $163.8M consensus) and FY revenue guided to $743.3M (below the $759.5M consensus), signaling a more cautious near‑term outlook. Guidance Update

Management reduced guidance: Q1 revenue set at $157.0M–$161.0M (vs. $163.8M consensus) and FY revenue guided to $743.3M (below the $759.5M consensus), signaling a more cautious near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $13 and moved to “equal weight” (essentially neutral-to-slightly-negative), removing upside from one notable sell‑side voice. Wells Fargo Cut

Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $13 and moved to “equal weight” (essentially neutral-to-slightly-negative), removing upside from one notable sell‑side voice. Negative Sentiment: Magnite disclosed a high‑stakes legal dispute with Google that the company says could materially affect revenue and reputation — a downside risk that could pressure multiple and bookings if outcomes are adverse. Legal Risk

Magnite, Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) operates as an independent sell-side advertising platform that enables publishers and digital media owners to monetize their inventory through programmatic advertising. Formed in 2020 through the merger of Rubicon Project and Telaria, Magnite combines technologies for desktop, mobile, connected television (CTV) and digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad exchanges. The company provides an end-to-end solution designed to help media owners optimize yield across open marketplaces, private marketplaces and programmatic guaranteed deals.

At the core of Magnite’s offering is its supply-side platform (SSP), which connects publishers’ ad impressions to demand-side platforms (DSPs) through real-time bidding (RTB).

