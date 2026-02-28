Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Clear Str lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. 861,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $818.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.88. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $110,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,802.86. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $109,922.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,442.52. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,366 shares of company stock valued at $371,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

