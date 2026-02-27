Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells $198,607.68 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $198,607.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,365.76. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 5th, Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $15,938,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $76,393,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price target on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

