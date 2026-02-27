Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 200,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $6.03 on Thursday, hitting $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.05, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Major commercial deal and backlog surge — Brookfield agreed to invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom fuel cells for AI-focused data centers; company backlog and product backlog have jumped materially, supporting a sizable revenue/growth re-rate. Read More.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

