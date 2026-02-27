Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 6,326 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory Friberg sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $381,963.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,959.64. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,782. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $73.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,572,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,768 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 547.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,537,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,717 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

