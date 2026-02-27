Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Sajkowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $31,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,877.49. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Calumet Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CLMT stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 1,721,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,486. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Calumet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Get Calumet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Calumet by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Calumet by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Calumet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calumet in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

View Our Latest Report on Calumet

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.