uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $295,339.08 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,353.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,526. uniQure N.V. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $973.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Wall Street Zen lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

