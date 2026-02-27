Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.37 and last traded at $144.78. 10,996,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 10,607,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.41.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

The firm has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,708. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

