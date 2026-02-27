Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.48 and last traded at $253.1110. 5,414,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,949,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vertiv by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 9,587.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

