Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,024.08 and last traded at $1,042.6780. Approximately 2,791,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,391,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,058.56.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,053.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $925.14.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. Thryve Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $10,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.