Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $28.26. Obayashi shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 482 shares trading hands.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Obayashi had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation is a leading Japan‐based general contractor specializing in large‐scale construction and civil engineering projects. The company’s core operations encompass the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure such as roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and airports, as well as high-rise commercial and residential buildings, industrial facilities and energy plants. Obayashi also offers development planning and consulting services, leveraging in-house expertise in project management, environmental engineering and safety compliance.

Founded in 1892 and headquartered in Osaka, Obayashi has evolved from a regional builder into a global construction group.

