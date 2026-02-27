Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.1880. Approximately 8,210,346 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,225,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $39.80 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 484.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

