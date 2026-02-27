Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.56 and last traded at $203.5540, with a volume of 223744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.69.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,145,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,042,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

