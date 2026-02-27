Miyuki Suzuki Sells 3,500 Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandisk Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ SNDK traded up $19.52 on Thursday, hitting $651.90. 23,588,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,117,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.89. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $725.00.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sandisk by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

SNDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk formed a partnership with SK hynix to create a global standard for high-bandwidth flash aimed at AI inference — this strengthens SanDisk’s positioning in data-center AI storage and could accelerate enterprise demand for its premium flash products. Read More.

SanDisk formed a partnership with SK hynix to create a global standard for high-bandwidth flash aimed at AI inference — this strengthens SanDisk’s positioning in data-center AI storage and could accelerate enterprise demand for its premium flash products. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An analyst described an “unprecedented” NAND cycle ahead of SanDisk’s presentation, supporting expectations of sustained pricing power and revenue upside across the memory oligopoly. This macro view underpins investor confidence in continued margin improvement. Read More.

An analyst described an “unprecedented” NAND cycle ahead of SanDisk’s presentation, supporting expectations of sustained pricing power and revenue upside across the memory oligopoly. This macro view underpins investor confidence in continued margin improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple long-form writeups (InvestorPlace, MarketWise/MarketWatch-style pieces, The Motley Fool) reiterate that AI-driven demand plus a NAND supply crunch remain the core bull case, highlighting SanDisk’s JV scale and premium enterprise focus as durable advantages. Read More.

Multiple long-form writeups (InvestorPlace, MarketWise/MarketWatch-style pieces, The Motley Fool) reiterate that AI-driven demand plus a NAND supply crunch remain the core bull case, highlighting SanDisk’s JV scale and premium enterprise focus as durable advantages. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: SanDisk presented at Bernstein Insights (Bernstein forum transcript available), offering management visibility to investors on strategy and product roadmap — useful for the long term but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Read More.

SanDisk presented at Bernstein Insights (Bernstein forum transcript available), offering management visibility to investors on strategy and product roadmap — useful for the long term but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum pieces (e.g., Benzinga coverage of the memory rally, Forbes Q&A on whether to sell at high levels) emphasize that while fundamentals support gains, much of the bull case is already priced in — signaling higher sensitivity to downside news. Read More.

Valuation and momentum pieces (e.g., Benzinga coverage of the memory rally, Forbes Q&A on whether to sell at high levels) emphasize that while fundamentals support gains, much of the bull case is already priced in — signaling higher sensitivity to downside news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller Citron Research issued a bearish note arguing SanDisk sells a commodity and lacks the moat of peers, which triggered a pullback and a ~4% drop in recent sessions — the attack increases headline risk and can amplify volatility despite strong fundamentals. Read More.

Short-seller Citron Research issued a bearish note arguing SanDisk sells a commodity and lacks the moat of peers, which triggered a pullback and a ~4% drop in recent sessions — the attack increases headline risk and can amplify volatility despite strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts/commentary warning of limited remaining upside (TipRanks piece suggesting only 6–9 months of upside left) and repeated concerns about the memory cycle flipping imply downside risk if supply ramps or AI demand cools. Read More.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.