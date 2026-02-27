iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) CAO Sells 4,797 Shares

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) CAO Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 4,797 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $649,609.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,195.88. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Wade Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Marc Wade Rosenbaum sold 280 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $39,454.80.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC traded up $4.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.18. 390,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,398. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.06. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,732,000.

Key Headlines Impacting iRhythm Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting iRhythm Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: iRhythm posted an EPS beat and revenue growth (quarterly revenue +27% y/y), which supports the bullish case on durable demand for its Zio monitoring service. Q4 Earnings / MarketBeat

Q4 results: iRhythm posted an EPS beat and revenue growth (quarterly revenue +27% y/y), which supports the bullish case on durable demand for its Zio monitoring service. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support: several large funds (Vanguard, Tudor, RTW, UBS AM) hold or increased positions, providing steady buying interest beneath the stock. Institutional Holdings / MarketBeat

Institutional support: several large funds (Vanguard, Tudor, RTW, UBS AM) hold or increased positions, providing steady buying interest beneath the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest increase: short interest rose ~20% in February to ~3.4M shares (≈10.6% of float), raising volatility risk and creating potential short-squeeze dynamics but also indicating bearish positioning. (No single definitive directional signal.)

Short-interest increase: short interest rose ~20% in February to ~3.4M shares (≈10.6% of float), raising volatility risk and creating potential short-squeeze dynamics but also indicating bearish positioning. (No single definitive directional signal.) Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: multiple executives — including the CEO (25,540 shares) and several EVPs, the CFO and CAO — sold sizable blocks on Feb. 25. The concentrated sales (each a double-digit % reduction in those insiders’ holdings) are a clear near-term negative for sentiment. CEO Form 4

Large insider selling: multiple executives — including the CEO (25,540 shares) and several EVPs, the CFO and CAO — sold sizable blocks on Feb. 25. The concentrated sales (each a double-digit % reduction in those insiders’ holdings) are a clear near-term negative for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst moves: several firms trimmed price targets (Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Canaccord) even as others remain constructive; mixed analyst revisions add uncertainty to near-term guidance on valuation.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Evercore upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRTC

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.