Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,371 shares, a growth of 840.9% from the January 29th total of 252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ IMPPP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.