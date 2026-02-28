Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.
KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.
