Bruker (BRKR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) recently:

2/13/2026 – Bruker had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Bruker had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Bruker had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Bruker had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Bruker had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Bruker was given a new $50.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2026 – Bruker had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Bruker had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Bruker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – Bruker had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Bruker had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,395.60. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

