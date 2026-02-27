Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (CON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 19th

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,604. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $539.08 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentra Group Holdings Parent

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.