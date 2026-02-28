iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.0250, with a volume of 982721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,200,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,678,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,878,000 after purchasing an additional 736,159 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 617,396 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,403,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

