Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,296 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 29th total of 11,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Highlands REIT Stock Performance

Shares of HHDS stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Highlands REIT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

