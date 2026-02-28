Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,296 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the January 29th total of 11,296 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Highlands REIT Stock Performance
Shares of HHDS stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Highlands REIT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
About Highlands REIT
