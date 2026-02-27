Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Rises By 987.9%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,714 shares, a growth of 987.9% from the January 29th total of 1,904 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,065 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGRW. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TGRW stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,138. The firm has a market cap of $877.06 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

