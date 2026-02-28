Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Up 16.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) rose 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 119,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 164,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010. Brixton Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

