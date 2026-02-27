Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 188.00%.The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.

Strategic refocus on autonomous labs — Ginkgo plans to divest its biosecurity unit to concentrate capital and management on building and commercializing large autonomous labs, while retaining a minority stake in the spun‑off business.

— Ginkgo plans to divest its biosecurity unit to concentrate capital and management on building and commercializing large autonomous labs, while retaining a minority stake in the spun‑off business. Commercial traction and scale-up — The company is expanding its Boston “Nebula” system from ~50 to ~100 racks and announced a $47 million DOE/PNNL contract to build a 97‑robot autonomous lab, demonstrating institutional demand and a pathway to system sales.

— The company is expanding its Boston “Nebula” system from ~50 to ~100 racks and announced a $47 million DOE/PNNL contract to build a 97‑robot autonomous lab, demonstrating institutional demand and a pathway to system sales. Sharper cash profile with explicit burn target — After a 55% reduction in cash burn to $171M in 2025, Ginkgo is guiding 2026 cash burn of $125M–$150M while reinvesting in AI, robotics and its frontier lab.

— After a 55% reduction in cash burn to $171M in 2025, Ginkgo is guiding 2026 cash burn of $125M–$150M while reinvesting in AI, robotics and its frontier lab. Revenue softness and limited top‑line visibility — Cell engineering revenue declined (Q4 down ~26%; full‑year down year‑over‑year) and management declined to provide 2026 revenue guidance, prioritizing cash‑burn metrics instead.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 871,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,139. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 191,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

