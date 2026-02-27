Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $155.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.Sweetgreen’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

For FY2025 revenue was $679.5M and Q4 sales were $155.2M with comparable sales down 11.5% in Q4 (FY comps -7.9%), restaurant-level margin compressed sharply to 10.4% in Q4 versus 17.4% a year ago, and Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $13.3M and net loss $49.7M.

(FY comps -7.9%), restaurant-level margin compressed sharply to 10.4% in Q4 versus 17.4% a year ago, and Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $13.3M and net loss $49.7M. Management is executing a five‑point Sweet Growth Transformation Plan with an emphasis on operational excellence (Project One Best Way), and reports ~two‑thirds of restaurants now meeting their “great” standard with improved throughput and scorecard visibility.

(Project One Best Way), and reports ~two‑thirds of restaurants now meeting their “great” standard with improved throughput and scorecard visibility. Product innovation momentum is building — the company has its largest innovation pipeline ever, is testing wraps in a multi‑market pilot (priced under $15) with encouraging early results and a potential mid‑2026 rollout if stage‑gate criteria are met.

in a multi‑market pilot (priced under $15) with encouraging early results and a potential mid‑2026 rollout if stage‑gate criteria are met. Technology and portfolio moves are intended to boost unit economics — Infinite Kitchen locations are delivering higher AAVs and >700 bps labor savings versus classic stores, and the early 2026 sale of Spyce generated $100M in cash to bolster liquidity.

locations are delivering higher AAVs and >700 bps labor savings versus classic stores, and the early 2026 sale of generated $100M in cash to bolster liquidity. 2026 guidance assumes same‑store sales down -4% to -2% with restaurant‑level margin of 14.2%–14.7% and adjusted EBITDA of $1M–$6M, about 15 net new restaurants planned (nearly half with Infinite Kitchen), and management expects trends to improve through the year after a weather‑impacted Q1.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $5.00 to $5.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 532,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 338,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

