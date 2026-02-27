Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $244.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. Evertec had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Evertec updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.840-3.960 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Evertec’s conference call:

Get Evertec alerts:

EVERTEC delivered a record year with $932 million in revenue (up ~10% YoY), $373.4 million adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS of $3.62 , each rising about 10% versus 2024.

in revenue (up ~10% YoY), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS of , each rising about 10% versus 2024. Latin America is the main growth engine — Latin America Payments & Solutions grew ~ 22% YoY, with Brazil re-accelerating and a strong pipeline highlighted by wins like Banco de Chile and Grupo Aval.

grew ~ YoY, with Brazil re-accelerating and a strong pipeline highlighted by wins like Banco de Chile and Grupo Aval. Management is executing on M&A and shareholder returns — closed the Tecnobank deal, expects to close Dimensa in Q2, repurchased ~$66 million in Q4 and refreshed the buyback authorization to $150 million .

in Q2, repurchased ~$66 million in Q4 and refreshed the buyback authorization to . Business Solutions showed weakness (Q4 revenue down ~ 7% ) and margins were pressured by the 10% discount to Banco Popular plus higher operating costs (cloud and POS repairs), weighing on segment and Puerto Rico profitability.

) and margins were pressured by the to Banco Popular plus higher operating costs (cloud and POS repairs), weighing on segment and Puerto Rico profitability. 2026 guidance targets $1.024–$1.036 billion revenue (≈9.9–11.2% growth) and adjusted EPS growth of 6.1–9.4%, but assumes a ~120 bp FX tailwind from the Brazilian real and higher Latin America tax rates (11–12%), introducing FX and execution risk.

Evertec Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Evertec stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,083. Evertec has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evertec

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 172,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Evertec from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evertec

About Evertec

(Get Free Report)

Evertec, Inc (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec’s suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.