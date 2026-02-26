Technology One (ASX:TNE) Insider Philip (Phil) Davis Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$23.13 per share, with a total value of A$92,504.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

