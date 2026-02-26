Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Jean Holloway Sells 3,079 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $115,739.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 153,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,784,010.89. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Artivion Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of AORT stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 56,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Artivion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 748,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

