Big River Industries Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:BRI)

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Panels and Construction. It offers building products, such as builders' hardware, LVL and laminated beams, doors, timber moldings, door furniture, particle board flooring, external timber cladding, structural plywood, fibre cement, sheet products, timber flooring, decking, pine framing, formwork products, structural hardwoods, insulation, and landscape and fencing supplies.

