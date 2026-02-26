Big River Industries Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:BRI)

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.
Big River Industries Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.
Big River Industries Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Big River Industries
- A $1.57 Billion Bet on North American Gold
- Gold Ran First – but This Cycle May Belong to Silver
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Big River Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big River Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.